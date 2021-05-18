Ashley McBryde Announces 37-City This Town Talks Tour

✖

Ashley McBryde is preparing to make a long-awaited return to the road, announcing her This Town Talks Tour this week. The expansive trek will begin on June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia and continue throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022 before wrapping in January in Cleveland, Ohio.

"AAAAAND we’re back," McBryde shared in a statement. "I’ve been waiting so long to be able to say that. We’ve missed you all so much, there aren’t even words to do it justice. These songs were written and recorded to be sang together. Now, let’s be together and make some damn music!" The Arkansas native released her sophomore album, Never Will, in April 2020, and has been itching to perform her new songs on the road. "There’s so much ground to cover musically, a little rust to kick-off and a whole lot of love ahead," she added.

Supporting acts include Morgan Wade, Priscilla Block, Adam Hambrick and Ray Fulcher. Two nights of the tour will be McBryde's first headlining shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where she will be joined by Lainey Wilson on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Caylee Hammack on Friday, Aug. 27. Pre-sale tickets for McBryde's fan club, The Trybe, are currently on sale and a Spotify pre-sale will begin on May 19 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time at AshleyMcBryde.com.

See the full list of This Town Talks Tour dates below.

June 12, 2021 Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges Roanoke, Va.*

July 16, 2021 Gold Nugget Grand Event Center Lake Charles, La.

July 17, 2021 Floore’s Country Store Helotes, Texas#

July 18, 2021 Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre Austin, Texas#

July 28, 2021 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, Neb.^

Aug. 5, 2021 Cain’s Ballroom Tulsa, Okla.*

Aug. 6, 2021 Orpheum Theatre Memphis, Tenn.*

Aug. 7, 2021 Robinson Performance Hall Little Rock, Ark.*

Aug. 17, 2021 Irving Plaza New York, N.Y.+

Aug. 19, 2021 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, Pa.+

Aug. 20, 2021 House of Blues Boston, Mass.+

Aug. 21, 2021 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, Md.+

Aug. 26, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 27, 2021 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 2, 2021 The Pageant St. Louis, Mo.+

Sept. 3, 2021 Bogart’s Cincinnati, Ohio+

Sept. 16, 2021 The Sylvee Madison, Wis.^

Sept. 22, 2021 The Wilma Missoula, Mont.~

Sept. 23, 2021 Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox Spokane, Wash.~

Sept. 25, 2021 Showbox Seattle, Wash.~

Sept. 26, 2021 Roseland Theater Portland, Ore.~

Sept. 29, 2021 Ace of Spades Sacramento, Calif.~

Oct. 3, 2021 House of Blues San Diego, Calif.+

Oct. 5, 2021 The Wiltern Los Angeles, Calif.+

Oct. 13, 2021 Ogden Theatre Denver, Colo.~

Nov. 12, 2021 The Eastern Atlanta, Ga.+

Nov. 13, 2021 Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, Tenn.+

Nov. 14, 2021 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, N.C.+

Dec. 8, 2021 Riviera Theater Chicago, Ill.+

Dec. 11, 2021 ` Mississippi Moon Bar Dubuque, Iowa+

Dec. 12, 2021 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, Ind.+

Jan. 6, 2022 Brown Theatre Louisville, Ky.+

Jan. 7, 2022 Roxian Theatre Pittsburgh, Pa.+

Jan. 8, 2022 The National Richmond, Va.+

Jan. 13, 2022 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, Mich.*

Jan. 14, 2022 The Fillmore Detroit, Mich.*

Jan. 15, 2022 Agora Theater Cleveland, Ohio#

*Morgan Wade as support | ^Adam Hambrick as support | +Priscilla Block as support |

~Ray Fulcher as support | #Support to be announced