‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Reveals Which Song He Will Sing With Finalist Laci Kaye Booth

Luke Bryan already announced he would perform with finalist Laci Kaye Booth on the season finale of American Idol, but now we know which song they will sing! The two will perform “Every Breath You Take,” first released by The Police in 1983.

As GoldDerby.com reports, other performances during the live finale will include Dan + Shay performing both “All To Myself” and “Speechless” with Madison VanDenburg, Jon Pardi and Laine Hardy singing a medley of “Nightshift” and “Dirt On My Boots,” and Kane Brown and Alyssa Raghu singing “Good As You” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere.”

Katy Perry will perform “Unconditionally” with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, and Montell Jordan will sing “This Is How We Do It” with Margie Mays and Austin Michael. Perry will also sing “Con Calma” with Daddy Yankee. Adam Lambert will sing his new single “New Eyes” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Dimitrius Graham

Lionel Richie will take the stage to sing his classic 1986 hit, “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and Kool & the Gang will perform a mash-up of “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night” and “Celebrate” with the Top 10.

Country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood just announced she will also perform, taking the Idol stage to sing her current single, “Southbound,” while Bryan will perform his latest hit, “Knockin’ Boots.”

Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg are the three contestants still in the running to be crowned the Season 17 winner.

While ABC has committed to airing American Idol for another season, neither Bryan, Perry nor Richie has confirmed whether they will return to their judges’ chairs, with ABC reportedly working to secure the three for another season.

Contract issues aside, Bryan has previously stated that he enjoys being part of the hit reality TV talent show.

“It’s always about the contestants,” Bryan explained. “That’s what makes the show fun for us – the surprises, the talent, the youthfulness of the talent. I mean, we have so many 15, 16, 17 year olds that are unbelievable, and watching them handle the pressure and have fun and the tears and the joy and the smile and all that. So, we’re loving it.

“We love the role – me and Katie and Lionel and Ryan – we’re having a great time doing this,” he continued. “If we weren’t having a good time, it would change the whole dynamic. To be able to facilitate these kids’ dreams is very special.”

The American Idol finale airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ David Livingston