‘American Idol’ Alum Josh Gracin and Wife Katie Expecting Their First Child Together

American Idol alum Josh Gracin and his wife, Katie, are expecting! The couple, who wed in 2017, will welcome their first child together in early 2020. The baby will be Gracin’s fifth child, since he has three daughters and a son from his former marriage.

“Katie and I are beyond excited for baby Luka to arrive early 2020!” Gracin told PEOPLE. “We’ve been praying for a baby since we decided on a name last year for a boy and a girl.”

Gracin and Katie chose the name early on because of the way it represents Gracin’s multi-cultural background.

“Luka represents my father’s Croatian heritage and Italian blood,” said the singer. “Prayers were truly answered!”

Gracin also shared the news on social media, along with a photo of a balloon with Baby Gracin on the front.

“Luka Gracin coming 2020,” Gracin wrote. “Katie and I couldn’t be more excited!! Thank you [PEOPLE] for sharing our news.”

Gracin and Katie met while Katie was working at popular Nashville hot spot, Tin Roof, to put herself through college.

“We got to talking and realized we had a lot in common, so I asked her on a date,” Gracin previously told PEOPLE. “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons. How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”

Gracin has also been working on new music. After releasing “Good For You” late last year, he’s back with “Lucky Stars,” from an upcoming new album.

“If you’ve listened to anything that I’ve recorded, it’s been all over the map,” Gracin told PopCulture.com. “I mean, yes, it sounds like country and it sounds like me, but you can hear different genres in every single song and that’s one of the things that the record guys back in the day used to tell me, ‘Focus on the album and make it all from the same vein and find your niche.’”

Gracin hasn’t announced a release date for his next record, but he does promise that he will keep evolving and growing as an artist and a musician.

“Going forward, I think you’re going to see a lot more of that but I’m also going to keep doing me,” Gracin vowed. “I feel that country music is the last genre that can change, grow, evolve and do different things and it certainly is doing that.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Tommaso Boddi