AMAs 2019: Watch Shania Twain Perform a Medley of Covers and Hits to Close out Show

In one of the most talked about performances of the evening, Shania Twain closed out the American Music Awards with a medley of covers and hits, bringing the crowd to their feet to cap off the night. Twain kicked off her eight-minute performance by doing acoustic covers of Post Malone‘s “Rockstar,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off” and Drake’s “God’s Plan,” before launching into her own “You’re Still the One,” “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Swift, who won the American Music Award for Artist of the Decade prior to Twain taking the stage, joined Twain at the end, as did Ciara, to help wrap up the show, while Post Malone could be seen dancing along to all of the songs in the medley.

Twain previously voiced her support for Swift, after the much-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group’s Scooter Braun over her rights to perform her own music.

“I don’t know a lot about the details of that, but I’m a big supporter of Taylor,” Twain told USA Today. “I think she’s just incredibly brilliant. I haven’t had a chance to talk to her about it and I don’t really know where everybody is coming from, but I’ll always support the artist and their access to their own music. It seems a bit ridiculous to not have that.”

The Canadian teased her medley in the days leading up to the American Music Awards, hinting that it would be both her songs and songs that she loved.

“It’s eight songs altogether, from top to bottom,” Twain promised. “I’m starting off with a mashup of my favorite current [songs] that are not my own, and that will lead into ‘You’re Still the One.’ I’m going to do that whole section alone, just me, my guitar and a microphone. Then I’m going to break into a few of my hits that everybody knows and can sing along with. I’m a fan of doing the classics: Those are the moments that bring us all together and I never get bored of that.”

Twain will kick off her Las Vegas residency, Let’s Go!, in December, returning to Sin City for a series of shows held at Zappos Theater. The shows are currently scheduled to run through June 6. Find dates and more information by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill