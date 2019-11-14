All the Winners From the 2019 CMA Awards

The 2019 CMA Awards are officially over, with a new crop of winners officially crowned for the next calendar year. Like all awards shows, the CMAs were full of expected wins, snubs and surprises, with some of country music’s biggest stars taking home trophies during the ceremony. A handful of winners were announced before the broadcast, including Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year, but many of the awards were given on live television, including the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year.
Scroll through for all the winners, who are highlighted in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
GIRL, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” performed by Luke Combs, written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford
“GIRL,” performed by Maren Morris, written by Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country,” performed by Blake Shelton, written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy
“Rainbow,” performed by Kacey Musgraves, written by Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally
“Tequila,” performed by Dan + Shay, written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People” — Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Mac McAnally, guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, banjo/guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
