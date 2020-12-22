Alan Jackson Says Christmas at His House Is 'Pretty Traditional'

✖

Alan Jackson and wife Denise share three daughters, and Christmas morning at their house likely looks just like yours. Speaking to his record label, Jackson discussed his family's holiday traditions, sharing that they like to keep things "pretty traditional."

"Christmas is pretty traditional," Jackson said. "We don’t let anybody open any presents until Christmas morning, after Santa Claus comes. We don’t let them get up on their own and take off, you know, everybody has to wait and kind of get situated, and maybe have a cup of coffee, and then we start all of the regular Christmas morning activities, opening presents, taking pictures and video. We have music going, you know, I try to keep Christmas music going in the background. I like to turn that on before I let them come down to the tree and everything."

Jackson shared that the Christmas songs he puts on are usually the classics. "I love the, you know, when we listen to Christmas songs, we put on the old ones that you grew up with, and the classic recording…from Gene Autry to Nat King [Cole], and you know, all the guys and Bing Crosby and everybody," he said. "But songs that we like to listen to at Christmas."

The 62-year-old added that he and his family "always try to remember Jesus' birthday and just the whole thing." Later in the day, the group enjoys "a wonderful, big meal, almost like Thanksgiving four weeks later."

"We have the same, pretty much – turkey, dressing, all the same kind of things," Jackson shared. "Sometimes we have family members in Tennessee, and sometimes just us or friends, and we always go home to Georgia prior to that, you know…pretty standard, lovely Christmas."

Jackson and Denise married in 1979 and are now parents to three adult daughters — Mattie is 30, Alexandra is 26 and and Dani is 23. Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, and Jackson's Instagram account marked the occasion with a photo of the pair all dressed up. "Let’s all wish these Lovebirds a Happy 41st Anniversary!!" the caption read, adding the hashtag #LivinOnLove in reference to Jackson's hit song.