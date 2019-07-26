Alabama Cancel Two Additional Shows Due to Randy Owen’s Health Issues

Country group Alabama has canceled two additional shows this weekend due to member Randy Owen’s health issues, with the band canceling their performances set for July 26 and 27. Owen has been suffering from vertigo and migraines, with his health issues the reason for two previous cancellations for the group.

Alabama was scheduled to perform in Columbus, Georgia on Friday, July 26 and Bristol, Tennessee on July 27 as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour. The cancellations come one week after the group canceled two shows in Canada on July 19 and 20.

“Unfortunately, the group Alabama has to announce the postponement of this weekend’s concerts in Columbus, Georgia, and Bristol, Tennessee. Randy Owen has been advised by doctors that he can not perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines,” the band’s management said in a statement, via Nash Country Daily. “We apologize for any inconvenience for those that have tickets to these shows, but wish to reassure fans that Alabama is trying to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.”

Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour began in January and runs through November with a number of high-profile opening acts including The Charlie Daniels Band, Scotty McCreery, The Marshall Tucker Band, Exile, The Beach Boys, John Anderson, Restless Heart, John Michael Montgomery and more.

See the rest of the group’s remaining tour dates below:

Aug. 16 – State Fair of West Virginia, Lewisburg, WV

Aug. 17 – PNG Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ (w/ Scotty McCreery)

Aug. 23 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI (w/ Restless Heart)

Aug. 24 – The Country Fest’s Neon Nights, North Lawrence, OH

Aug. 29 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes Barre, PA (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Aug. 31 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Sept. 1 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, ME (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Sept. 13 – Fox Theatre, Detroit, MI (w/ Exile)

Sept. 14 – Tailgates N’ Tallboys, Peoria, IL

Sept. 27 – Martin Luther King Jr. Arena, Savannah, GA

Sept. 28 – Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Oct. 3 – Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 4 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, AL (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 10 – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, FL (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Oct. 11 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 1 – WinStar World Casino & Resort, Thackerville, OK

Nov. 8 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 9 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (w/ Restless Heart)

Nov. 20 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov. 22 – Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, MD

Nov. 23 – Wicimico Civic Center, Salisbury, MD (w/ Exile)

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring