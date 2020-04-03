‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Reveals Song List for Upcoming Special

In place of the rescheduled ACM Awards, CBS will air a special broadcast on April 5 in which country music’s biggest stars will perform from their own homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Titled ACM Presents: Our Country, the special will feature a number of artists, and the song list for the broadcast has officially been announced.

Performers include Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will sing their duet “Nobody But You,” Tim McGraw, who will perform his hit “Humble and Kind,” Thomas Rhett, who will give the first performance of his newly-released song “Be a Light,” Shania Twain, whose performance will include the quarantine-appropriate “Honey, I’m Home,” and many more. The broadcast will also include a tribute to the late Kenny Rogers — Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will perform “Lucille” and “The Gambler” and Luke Bryan will sing “Coward Of The County.”

In addition to the broadcast, there will also be a pre-show on the Academy of Country Music‘s Facebook page and the Amazon Music Twitch channel at 7 p.m. ET featuring messages and performances from Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Ashley McBryde, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce and Tenille Townes. The pre-show will also pay tribute to the late Joe Diffie with a performance by Chris Young.

“The Country Music community came together in an incredible way – and very quickly – for “Our Country,” and that outpouring of immediate artist support led us to develop a digital pre-show so that we could include even more artists in the Country Music celebration Sunday night,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “This allows more artists to share the positive messages of support and togetherness with the fans.”

ACM Presents: Our Country will air Sunday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See the full list of scheduled performances below:

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Dierks Bentley – “I Hold On”

Kane Brown & John Legend – “Last Time I Say Sorry”

Luke Bryan – “Most People Are Good”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Eric Church – “Never Break Heart”

Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”

Sheryl Crow – “I Shall Believe”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

Lady Antebellum – “What I’m Leaving For”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Little Big Town – “Next To You”

Tim McGraw – “Humble And Kind”

Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen) – “Some People Do”

Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker – “Mud On The Tires” & “Wagon Wheel”

Thomas Rhett – “Be A Light”

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Shania Twain – “Honey, I’m Home” & “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban – “Wasted Time”

Kenny Rogers Tribute – featuring Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker performing “Lucille” & “The Gambler” and Luke Bryan performing “Coward Of The County”

