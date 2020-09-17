ACM Awards: The Complete Winners' List

By Hannah Barnes

The 2020 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday night after being postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic, and along with a multitude of performances, the show also handed out several awards to some of country music's biggest stars.

Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Old Dominion all walked away with two statues during the show, while a number of other artists took home one award apiece. Several awards had been announced prior to the broadcast, including New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, but the biggest honors, including a surprise tie for Entertainer of the Year, were given out on Wednesday night.

Single of the Year

"God's Country" - Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" - Old Dominion

"Rainbow" - Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor" - Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You" - Lady A

Song of the Year

"10,000" Hours - Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde

"God's Country" - Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" - Old Dominion

"Some of It" - Eric Church

Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

"God's Country" - Blake Shelton

"One Man Band" - Old Dominion

"Remember You Young" - Thomas Rhett

"Sugar Coat" - Little Big Town

Album of the Year

Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett

GIRL - Maren Morris

Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs

Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis 

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

Music Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

"Dive Bar" - Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert ft. Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens in a Small Town" - Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsay Ell

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

