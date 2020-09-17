ACM Awards: The Complete Winners' List
The 2020 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday night after being postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic, and along with a multitude of performances, the show also handed out several awards to some of country music's biggest stars.
Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Old Dominion all walked away with two statues during the show, while a number of other artists took home one award apiece. Several awards had been announced prior to the broadcast, including New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, but the biggest honors, including a surprise tie for Entertainer of the Year, were given out on Wednesday night.
Scroll through to see who won this year.
Single of the Year
"God's Country" - Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" - Old Dominion
"Rainbow" - Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor" - Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You" - Lady A
Song of the Year
"10,000" Hours - Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" - Ashley McBryde
"God's Country" - Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" - Old Dominion
"Some of It" - Eric Church

Winning at the #ACMawards, but make it #COVID 😷 @OldDominion pic.twitter.com/pDOHImUs1w— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
"God's Country" - Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" - Old Dominion
"Remember You Young" - Thomas Rhett
"Sugar Coat" - Little Big Town
Album of the Year
Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
GIRL - Maren Morris
Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs
Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

.@lukecombs performing #BetterTogether from the @BluebirdCafeTN gave us All. The. Feels. ❤️ There are still plenty more performances still to come on @CBS or @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/H962P10Byu— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes

This year's ACM New Female Artist Of The Year Winner, @tenilletownes gave us a heartwarming performance from the @theryman. Don't miss any more of the show and turn on @CBS or @CBSAllAccess! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/2xUcyjcPuv— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Music Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
"Dive Bar" - Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton
"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert ft. Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens in a Small Town" - Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsay Ell
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

thank you all so much for this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/am9uCZYae0— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 17, 2020
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

An important message from the #ACMawards #FemaleArtistOfTheYear, @MarenMorris! pic.twitter.com/MPiiUyuocs— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood