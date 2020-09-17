ACM Awards: The Complete Winners' List

The 2020 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday night after being postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic, and along with a multitude of performances, the show also handed out several awards to some of country music's biggest stars.

Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Old Dominion all walked away with two statues during the show, while a number of other artists took home one award apiece. Several awards had been announced prior to the broadcast, including New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, but the biggest honors, including a surprise tie for Entertainer of the Year, were given out on Wednesday night.

Scroll through to see who won this year.