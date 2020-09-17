ACM Awards: Taylor Swift's Fans Are In Awe Over Her 'Betty' Performance
Taylor Swift made her grand return to the ACM Awards stage on Wednesday night. The singer performed her track "Betty," one of the songs on her recently-released album Folklore. The performance, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry, marked the world premiere of the track on stage. Naturally, Swifties soon flocked to Twitter in order to weigh in on the singer's special performance and her return to the ACM Awards.
While it has been seven years since Swift has appeared on the ACM Awards stage, she is no stranger to the awards ceremony. The "Cardigan" singer has won ACM's Entertainer of the Year award twice before in 2011 and 2012. She has also won a total of nine ACM Awards over the years. Most recently, and as previously mentioned, the singer released her album Folklore in late July. The album has since received rave reviews and has topped the Billboard charts since it was released on July 24.
Swift's fans were stoked to hear that she would be making a return to the ACM Awards. On Wednesday night, they finally got to see her take to the stage to perform "Betty," and it's safe to say that they were blown away by her lovely rendition of the track.
Magical
The whole thing was straight up ethereal and magic and I'm probably going to be watching it on repeat from now to infinity. #betty #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/uFVR7gJgmn— Meg 💜 (Life's A Show) (@lifesashow) September 17, 2020
The Vocals Though
The vocals really jumped out on this one 😭❤️ @taylorswift13 #ACMawards #Folklore #betty— Lyle & TC (Stream Folklore) (@swiftiebffs13) September 17, 2020
In Awe
Me watching Taylor Swift singing Betty at the #ACMawards 😂 pic.twitter.com/0vpMI4403u— WINED (@WinedmarieA) September 17, 2020
Adore Her
You know.... I’m always amazed at how each time I see or watch @taylorswift13 perform it gives me the same chills as it did the first time I heard one of her songs so many years ago 🥺❤️ I just adore her #ACMawards #Betty𐂅 pic.twitter.com/kY26bc0HUx— hannah (@hannnahkristine) September 17, 2020
The Best
You are the best! @taylorswift13 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/m5BFPp3wt9— my tears ricochet SOTY (@marasansclara) September 17, 2020
Proud
raise your hand if you’re an emotional mess and so proud of taylor and how beautifully she performed #Betty𐂅 #ACMawards @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/djp5rMbuNL— 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚊🍂 (@myrputations) September 17, 2020
Loved It
Wow this made my week. She’s so talented and beautiful. #ACMawards #folklore— folklore (@jroman951) September 17, 2020