ACM Awards: Taylor Swift's Fans Are In Awe Over Her 'Betty' Performance

Taylor Swift made her grand return to the ACM Awards stage on Wednesday night. The singer performed her track "Betty," one of the songs on her recently-released album Folklore. The performance, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry, marked the world premiere of the track on stage. Naturally, Swifties soon flocked to Twitter in order to weigh in on the singer's special performance and her return to the ACM Awards.

While it has been seven years since Swift has appeared on the ACM Awards stage, she is no stranger to the awards ceremony. The "Cardigan" singer has won ACM's Entertainer of the Year award twice before in 2011 and 2012. She has also won a total of nine ACM Awards over the years. Most recently, and as previously mentioned, the singer released her album Folklore in late July. The album has since received rave reviews and has topped the Billboard charts since it was released on July 24.

Swift's fans were stoked to hear that she would be making a return to the ACM Awards. On Wednesday night, they finally got to see her take to the stage to perform "Betty," and it's safe to say that they were blown away by her lovely rendition of the track.