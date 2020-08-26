Performers Announced for 2020 ACM Awards

This year's ACM Awards were postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a list of performers has been officially announced. The show will be held in Nashville for the first time in its history and will be broadcast from the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House.

Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi will perform from the Ryman Auditorium, while Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw will perform from the Bluebird Cafe. Lambert will perform with songwriters Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. At the Ryman, Ballerini will perform new single "Hole in the Bottle," Barrett will share her smash hit "I Hope," Morris will perform new single "To Hell & Back," Old Dominion is planning a medley of No. 1 hits and Rhett and Pardi will take the stage with their duet, "Beer Can't Fix." At the Bluebird, Allen will perform his sophomore single, "Make Me Want To," Combs will sing "Better Together," McGraw will share a recent single "I Called Mama" and Lambert, Dick and Hemby will perform their recent No. 1, "Bluebird."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

Two previously announced performers, Riley Green and Tenille Townes, have already won awards this year and were recently named New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

"While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn't be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy's history," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, previously said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

"First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville. Now, more than ever is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music - The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality!"

The 2020 ACM Awards, "A Night of Heart and Hits," will air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access. The show is being hosted by Keith Urban, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.