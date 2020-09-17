ACM Awards: See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Duet Together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani continued to prove they can be "Happy Anywhere" on Wednesday night, bringing their newest duet to the ACM Awards in a performance at the famed Bluebird Cafe. With Shelton decked out in a blue dress shirt as Stefani wore a white pair of shorts, jean jacket with glittery tassels and cowboy boots, the two brought a dose of intimacy to the spritely performance.

"Happy Anywhere" is the fourth duet Shelton and Stefani have recorded during their nearly five-year relationship and follows "Nobody But You," which topped the country charts for two weeks earlier this year.

The performance on Wednesday night appeared to have been previously filmed, as Stefani shared a Boomerang on Instagram earlier in the afternoon of herself wearing the same outfit and black fishnets that were worn during the show.

View this post on Instagram @acmawards tonight w @blakeshelton #happyanywhere gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 16, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a statement when "Happy Anywhere" was released in July. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

The couple spent the majority of their quarantine at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, where they "make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family," Shelton told PEOPLE. Those activities were documented in the song's music video, which Shelton and Stefani filmed themselves with the help of Stefani's brother. Shelton added that he and Stefani had recorded "Happy Anywhere" prior to "Nobody But You," but knew that this summer was the right time to release the feel-good love song.

"'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that," he revealed. "We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now. We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."