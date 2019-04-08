ACM Awards: Luke Bryan’s Awkward Audience Reactions Had Fans Rolling

While he didn’t collect too many statues during the night, Luke Bryan was an MVP in the audience at the 54th annual ACM Awards. The singer’s energy was infectious as he seemed to be on some other level cheering on fellow performers, taking part in skits and lighting up the front row in a gold Tom Ford jacket.

Bryan showed support for Carrie Underwood during her performance and return following the birth of a new baby boy, dancing along as she made her way from the outdoor pool to the stage. He later gave plenty of love to his friend and business partner Jason Aldean as he performed and accepted his award as Artist of the Decade.

The singer also performed his brand new song “Knocking Boots” during the telecast, promising a “dangerous” performance leading up to the show.

“From the moment I heard this song I knew I had to get in the studio and record it,” Bryan previously said about his newest single. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head. This may be the fastest turn around I have ever done with a song.”

While the singer had some anxiousness about writing and releasing new music, he’s found plenty of early success with this single and the reaction from the stage seems to have fed into his mood for the evening.

“Luke Bryan’s Amazing Energy In The Audience Is My Mood Tonight,” one Twitter fan wrote. Bryan was all winks, dancing, and goofy looks all night. He even got a bit too involved during Carrie Underwood’s performance midway through the show.

Another user added that Bryan “participates in every performance and always cheers on his peers. And all in a gold jacket.”

And yes, plenty of people make jokes about the jacket.

Another reason for Bryan’s good mood would be the company he’s keeping. He had nothing but praise for his wife, Caroline Boyer, ahead of the show, highlighting the active role she has in his career at this point.

“It was love at first sight with Caroline — those blue eyes of hers. I knew that, no matter what, I was going to make my way over to her,” Bryan told Good Housekeeping. Caroline can be heard during one of Bryan’s recently teases for his new single, helping him film and send the tune out for fans on Facebook.