ACM Awards: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Wife Showcase Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Florida Georgia Line took to the ACM Awards red carpet with style on Sunday, ready to enjoy themselves and have fun on stage during the 54th annual iteration of country music’s biggest night. But it was Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, that caught the attention of cameras as the duo walked by.

As PEOPLE reports live from the pre-show for the event, Hubbard kissed his wife as they made their way to the show, with Hayley softly holding her baby bump for a series of photographs.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child back in February, noting that they expected their baby boy in August. They already have a 15-month old girl, Olivia Rose, together and seemed to just be taking the latest pregnancy day by day according to PEOPLE.

“We’re just trying to spend as much time with Olivia, our little girl, as possible before the chaos continues,” Hubbard told the outlet on the red carpet. “We’re just kinda soaking up these last months as a three-person family and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Hubbard and fellow FGL member Brian Kelley opened up the ACM’s alongside Artist of the Decade recipient Jason Aldean. The pair are nominated for four awards at the show, including Music Event and Duo of the Year. They are also up for Single, Record and Song of the Year for “Meant to Be,” the group’s hit song with Bebe Rexha.

Ahead of the show, the group didn’t feel too much pressure and competition in the duo category. Hubbard opened up about their chances in an interview before the ACMs.

“I don’t know if I feel too much of the competition, personally, with the other duos,” Hubbard said about the awards. “I genuinely feel like in this genre — I think that’s one of the things that we so much about country music and this genre, is it really does kind of feel like a big family. Maybe if there is some kind of internal competition — we’re always competing with everybody. We’re competing with ourselves, we’re competing with anybody, and we actually welcome a good challenge or a good competition and somebody that can push us a little bit.

“I also think it’s really cool, the camaraderie, the family, the brotherhood that country music allows you to have, because at the end of the day there’s not too many people that can really relate 110 percent to [Brian Kelley] and my lifestyle except Dan and Shay, except Chris and Preston, and guys like that. So, really the bond is there and it’s really cool, especially for good guys like that. We just root them on and we want them to win. I don’t feel a ton of competition necessarily.”

That said, prior reports point out that Brothers Osborne have taken home the Duo of the Year category for the past two years. It just doesn’t seem to matter to FGL, win or lose. It’s all a good time.