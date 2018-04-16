The Cutest Couples at the ACM Awards

The ACM Awards bring out country’s biggest stars, and that means the musicians’ other halves are sure to be on hand to support them during the prestigious event.

From newlyweds including Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd to longtime loves like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, these loved-up duos stepped out for a seriously glam date night. With some set to perform and others nominated for the most prestigious awards of the night, it’s bound to be an evening to celebrate for every couple on the carpet.

Scroll through to see a few of country’s cutest couples at this year’s ACMs.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Urban will perform his new single, “Coming Home,” with Julia Michaels during the show.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Rhett is performing during tonight’s broadcast and is also nominated.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan

Bryan is up for the night’s biggest award, Entertainer of the Year.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Morris was one of the first performances of the show, with the newlywed performing current single “Rich.”

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

Aldean helped to deliver the tribute to Las Vegas at the beginning of the show.

Brian Kelley and Brittney Cole, Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line hit the stage to perform their hit collaboration “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

Ballerini is nominated for two awards tonight.

Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson

The up-and-coming star was nominated for New Male Vocalist of the Year.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Shelton is teaming up with Toby Keith for a throwback performance, and he also took the stage to sing one of his own songs.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/ACMA2018