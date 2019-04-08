ACM Awards: Cole Swindell and Girlfriend Barbie Blank Make Red Carpet Debut

Cole Swindell is officially off the market!

The singer confirmed his relationship with wrestler Barbie Blank at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, with the duo hitting the red carpet to pose for photos ahead of the show.

Swindell wore a navy Dolce & Gabbana suit and his signature baseball cap, while Blank donned a long-sleeved sequined black gown with a v-neckline and thigh-high slit.

Blank also documented the evening on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself prepping for the night and crediting her hair and makeup artists for her sleek chignon and glowing makeup look. She then shared a selfie with Swindell in a car on the way to the ceremony, writing, “Here we go! [ACM Awards].”

Swindell’s appearance with Blank marks the first time he has brought a significant other to an awards show, as the 35-year-old typically avoids discussing his private life. While the two didn’t discuss their relationships, their reps confirmed to E! News that the two are dating.

The two first sparked romance rumors in February when Blank congratulated Swindell on his ACM nomination for Song of the Year for “Break Up in the End.”

“I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!!” she wrote.

I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/tFtSbziN4u — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) February 20, 2019

Swindell told PopCulture.com in July 2018 that he was single, indicating that he and Blank began dating late last year or earlier this year. The “Love You Too Late” singer added that he does prefer to keep his private life under wraps and that he’s not a star who enjoys sharing his relationship.

“I choose not to really talk about that,” he said. “I know people are interested and some people, they’re all about it. I’d like to keep some part of my life private.”

Despite his private nature, Swindell revealed that he does hope to find the right person when the time is right.

“I certainly do want to settle down,” he said. “I’ve said that before; I do want a family and all, but I feel like my career is something I’ve been focused on, and it’s really affected my personal relationships as far as dating and stuff like that, because it’s hard to…I’m busy. It’s hard to trust if you don’t know what anybody’s after, and that’s something I always prayed [about]. Maybe I’ll find somebody if I ever do, I just I won’t have to worry about all that stuff.”

