ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Hit the Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, arrived at the 2019 ACM Awards on Sunday night, with the duo hitting the red carpet to pose for photos ahead of the show.

Underwood wore a sparkling one-shoulder gunmetal grey gown with a front panel and black accents, with her blonde hair teased high. Fisher complemented his wife in all-black, wearing a streamlined suit and shirt as well as black shoes.

The appearance is Underwood’s first awards show since giving birth to her son Jacob in January.

During the show, Underwood will perform twice, singing her party song “Southbound” and teaming up with This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina and Mickey Guyton to perform the song “I’m Standing With You” from the Breakthrough soundtrack. The American Idol winner is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Ahead of the awards, the Oklahoma native opened up about her preparation, noting that life as a mom of two didn’t allow her to get much sleep the night before the ceremony.

“Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine,” she tweeted on Sunday morning. “Soooo…today should be fun! #ACMAwards #Southbound #tylenol #ItsAllGood #MomLife”

Underwood and Fisher welcomed Jacob on Jan. 21, with the infant joining big brother Isaiah, 4. In May, Underwood will bring both of her sons on the road with her when she heads out on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure,” she told PEOPLE of the tour. “My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you.”

The 36-year-old is currently rehearsing for the tour, sharing several rehearsal snapshots on social media in recent days.

