ACM Awards: Where Carrie Underwood, George Strait and More Will Be Sitting

Country fans will have laser focus on Sunday night during the The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The show will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, featuring a slew of major names from across the industry coming together to celebrate their craft and fellow artists.

The show itself will offer plenty of interesting combinations on stage with both presenters and performers, but the audience also shows a few legendary names will be rubbing shoulders with today’s top talent.

The seating chart for Sunday’s ACM Awards features a lot of names that instantly catch your eyes. None are bigger than the legendary George Strait sitting next to American Idol alum and country superstar Carrie Underwood. And while not pictured here, right next to Underwood will be Dierks Bentley.

Ashley McBryde and Brandi Carlile will be nearby too, while Midland, Maddie & Tae and Little Big Town fill out the rows behind them.

Elsewhere we’ll see Miranda Lambert sitting next to Thomas Rhett, with Kelly Clarkson filling out the middle in the row behind them. You can also spot that Maren Morris will be next to Lambert if you’re eagle-eyed. And while you can’t see his placard in this photo, Luke Bryan will be front and center ahead of Lambert and Rhett.

Also, if you look closely, you’ll see This is Us star Chrissy Metz will be in the mix ahead of her performance debut on stage with Underwood later in the night.

Down from Strait you’ll find Florida Georgia Line in a place of honor, holding down the row behind Keith Urban. Will we get to see Nicole Kidman show up or will Urban be riding solo this year?

Elsewhere you’ll see Brooks & Dunn, Clint Black, and Kane Brown all sitting together. Also nearby is Brown’s performing partner Khalid. The pair represent just one of the announced performances we’ll see during the show.

Missing from the photos is Artist of the Decade recipient Jason Aldean, who likely has a prominent seating assignment but just didn’t make the cut with the photos. Reba McEntire is also missing, but you assume she won’t be doing much sitting during her 16th hosting appearance.

Knowing where folks are sitting can give fans a chance to guess who the big winners will be during the night. It’ll also give a heads up on when certain performances are coming.

The ACM Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and on a delay on the west coast for it to air at 8 p.m. PT.