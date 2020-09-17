ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood's Fans Are Applauding Her Grand Ole Opry Tribute
During the ACM Awards, several of your favorite country music stars took to the stage in order to belt their hearts out. Carrie Underwood was one of the many artists who performed during the ceremony. Instead of performing some of her own hits, she performed a medley of songs by trail-blazing female Opry members in order to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry. Based on all of the reactions to her performance, fans were all about Underwood's latest performance.
The ACM Awards is taking place in Nashville this year for the first time ever. Throughout the ceremony, performances will take place in three specific locations — the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. Underwood's performance, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry, saw her paying tribute to a number of iconic country artists. The "Cry Pretty" singer performed a medley of songs from singers such as Martina McBride, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.
As always Carrie Underwood with a beautiful outfit #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/ji7ZHzOyTg— Beigexican (@TaniaDX) September 17, 2020
Unsurprisingly, ACM Awards viewers were stoked to see Underwood pay tribute to this series of iconic female performers. On Twitter, they shared that excitement for the world to see.
Total Package
prevnext
Carrie Underwood is the complete package. #acm #ACMawards 🎤🎶🎤— Wakanda (@GiftedPrude) September 17, 2020
Loving It
prevnext
Women supporting women on the #ACMawards we love to see it!!— 🌌Lauren🌌 (@like_a_folksong) September 17, 2020
An Amazing Retrospective
prevnext
Closing my eyes & guessing the female artist for each of these songs @carrieunderwood is performing to honor the women says I’ve listened to tons of country music over my lifetime. (Visited Loretta Lynn’s home once) #ACMawards— This is Kim Trying (@13luv4taylor) September 17, 2020
Star Power
prevnext
Carrie is a damn SUPERSTAR. Her voice will always give me goosebumps! #ACMawards— kayla. 🌻 (@backup_dsh) September 17, 2020
Nailed It
prevnext
@carrieunderwood absolutely slayed all those female legend songs! @ACMawards #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/bEWHZEM27c— Minoka Lakin (@citykitty865) September 17, 2020
Perfection
prevnext
just watched Carrie Underwood's tribute to the great women of country music on the 55th ACMA's and WOW!! seriously, is there anything she can't sing?? voice of an angel. 😇 #ACMawards— Darlene (@Darlene18939065) September 17, 2020
A Beautiful Tribute
prev
Carrie Underwood killed it! Way to represent her fellow women in the Opry! #ACMs #ACMawards #WomenInCountry— Penny Stoffel (@PennyStoffel) September 17, 2020