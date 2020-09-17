ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood's Fans Are Applauding Her Grand Ole Opry Tribute

During the ACM Awards, several of your favorite country music stars took to the stage in order to belt their hearts out. Carrie Underwood was one of the many artists who performed during the ceremony. Instead of performing some of her own hits, she performed a medley of songs by trail-blazing female Opry members in order to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry. Based on all of the reactions to her performance, fans were all about Underwood's latest performance.

The ACM Awards is taking place in Nashville this year for the first time ever. Throughout the ceremony, performances will take place in three specific locations — the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. Underwood's performance, which took place at the Grand Ole Opry, saw her paying tribute to a number of iconic country artists. The "Cry Pretty" singer performed a medley of songs from singers such as Martina McBride, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.

As always Carrie Underwood with a beautiful outfit #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/ji7ZHzOyTg — Beigexican (@TaniaDX) September 17, 2020

Unsurprisingly, ACM Awards viewers were stoked to see Underwood pay tribute to this series of iconic female performers. On Twitter, they shared that excitement for the world to see.