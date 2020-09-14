All the 2020 ACM Awards Nominees

This year’s ACM Awards are set to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas with Keith Urban as host, and the nominees were announced on Thursday, Feb. 27, with plenty of stars in the running for some new hardware.
From genre favorites to new faces, the ACMs have it all, and we’re excited to see who ends up winning each category when the stars get together for country music’s biggest party in less than two months.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Scroll through to see who’s nominated this year.
Song of the Year
“10,000” Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Some of It” – Eric Church
Single of the Year
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominon
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Rumor” – Lee Brice
“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
GIRL – Maren Morris
Heartache Medication – John Pardi
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
New Male Artist of the Year
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“One Man Band” – Old Dominion
“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton
“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert ft. Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsay Ell
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
Photo Credit: Getty/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019