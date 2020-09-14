All the 2020 ACM Awards Nominees

This year’s ACM Awards are set to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas with Keith Urban as host, and the nominees were announced on Thursday, Feb. 27, with plenty of stars in the running for some new hardware.

From genre favorites to new faces, the ACMs have it all, and we’re excited to see who ends up winning each category when the stars get together for country music’s biggest party in less than two months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see who’s nominated this year.

Song of the Year

“10,000” Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Some of It” – Eric Church

Single of the Year

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominon

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves

“Rumor” – Lee Brice

“What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum

Album of the Year

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

GIRL – Maren Morris

Heartache Medication – John Pardi

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“One Man Band” – Old Dominion

“Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett

“Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks ft. Blake Shelton

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert ft. Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Tenille Townes

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert ft. Lindsay Ell

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Photo Credit: Getty/ Rich Fury/ACMA2019