ACM Awards 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2020 ACM Awards show is almost here, and we have all the details on how to watch, what time it airs, and what channel you need to be tuned into. The 55th annual ACM Awards were originally scheduled to take place April 5 in Las Vegas but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show is now taking place Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Interestingly, the ACMs are being held at three different legendary music venues well-known for being important to nurturing of country music: the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe. The show will air live on CBS, starting at 8 p.m. ET. However, the show will air on tape delay for viewers on the West Coast. Additionally, CBS All Access subscribers can watch the ACM awards live, via the streaming service. County music icon Keith Urban will host the show from the Grand Ole Opry House, and presenters will include stars such as Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Bobby Bones, and Darius Rucker.

✨TOMORROW! ✨ The 55th #ACMawards are coming to you live for the first time from Nashville's iconic @opry, @BluebirdCafeTN, and @theryman with host @KeithUrban. Airing on @CBS at 8/7c—you don't want to miss it. pic.twitter.com/tVa84nNo21 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 15, 2020

The show will feature a number of big performances as well, such as Keith Urban featuring Pink, Thomas Rhett with Jon Pardi, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw, and Blake Shelton with his girlfriend and The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani. Taylor Swift will also return to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years, playing the debut live version of her song "Betty," from the new album Folklore. There will also be a medley performance from all five Entertainer of the Year nominees: Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood.

Lots of great memories from over the years. Really looking forward to another show this Wednesday. Watch the @ACMawards LIVE on September 16 at 8/7c on @cbs and CBS All Access. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/3fvxLcD94v — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 14, 2020

Other performers that fans can expect to see include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Tenille Townes, and Morgan Wallen. Other presenters include Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Cam and Runaway June. Tune in to see all your favorite country artists!