8 of Shania Twain's Biggest Songs

Shania Twain is one of the most successful artists of all time, having sold over 100 million records, a number that makes her the best-selling female artist in country music history and puts her as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Her third album, Come On Over, is the best-selling country music album of all time, the best-selling studio album by a female act in any genre and the sixth best-selling album in the United States. She has five Grammy awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and three consecutive albums certified Diamond by the RIAA. Twain is currently preparing to release the Diamond Edition of her album The Woman in Me, and is also working on developing a television show. Read on to listen back to some of the country icon's most classic songs — it was almost impossible to pick just eight.

'Any Man Of Mine' A classic country song from Twain's second album, The Woman in Me, "Any Man of Mine" was one of the first collaborations between the singer and her ex-husband, producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange. The upbeat track also became Twain's first number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?' The first single from The Woman in Me, this upbeat track further established Twain's pop-country sound while sharing her skill as a songwriter, incorporating catchy lyrics and toe-tapping beats that would serve her well in years to come.

'You're Still the One' The star's biggest hit to date, the song went to number two on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Twain's most successful crossover single. The track also won two Grammys — Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

'Honey, I'm Home' Released as the sixth single from Come on Over, "Honey, I'm Home" flipped gender stereotypes on their heads with Twain serving as the overworked spouse in need of some relaxation at the end of a long day.

'From This Moment On' This sweeping ballad is a declaration of love if there ever was one, with Twain promising to love her partner for the rest of her life. The powerful track was praised by critics, and its accompanying music video is currently the highest-viewed on Twain's YouTube channel.

'That Don't Impress Me Much' Twain recently revealed that she was inspired to put actor Brad Pitt's name in this song after seeing photos of the star in Playgirl magazine. "I just thought 'I don't know what all the fuss is about,' " Twain told Billboard. "I'm like, well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."

'Forever and for Always' One of Twain's strongest ballads, this track from her 2002 album Up! peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. The song is an ode to couples who fell in love at a young age and are still just as crazy about each other as ever, and the emotion is clear throughout the gorgeous track.