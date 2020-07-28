Shania Twain to Bring 'Heart of Texas' Novels to Television

Shania Twain is taking on a new project, partnering with Reel World Management, Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry to bring Debbie Macomber's Heart of Texas novels to television. Heart of Texas is a series of books that center around siblings Savanah, Grady and Richard Weston, who are fighting to keep their family ranch and legacy alive after the untimely death of their parents.

Twain will executive produce the television series alongside Roth and Perry and will be contributing creatively to Heart of Texas. "Heart of Texas is an exciting project for me to be involved in as I very much relate to the dynamics and the powerful connection of friends and family of a small-town community," Twain said in a statement. "It's a story of love, laughter and true grit, all elements that so strongly influence my songwriting.

I’m excited to be able to finally talk about this! Heart of Texas, a book series by New York Times #1 bestselling author @debbiemacomber is coming to the screen and I’m going to be an executive producer! It’s a story of love and the land – hopefully a kick ass soundtrack too 😘 pic.twitter.com/RveTVsN8AW — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 27, 2020

Macomber is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author whose books have sold over 200 million copies nationwide. Her novels have spent over 1,000 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and 13 have hit the number one spot. "Reel World Management is excited to collaborate with Shania Twain and Debbie Macomber, two outstanding female creatives who have successfully built powerhouse brands, to create a series that will resonate emotionally with a global audience while also reinforcing the valuable themes of tolerance, female empowerment, family, community and endurance," Roth said.

Twain previously showed off her interest in the series in April when she shared a video with fans on Twitter suggesting ways to spend time in quarantine. "Remember books?! Anybody else reading to pass the time?" she captioned the clip, which began with the singer carrying a large stack of books to her bed. "As you can see, I made a pit stop at the book store and stocked up on some really great reads," she said. "Enough for a little while, for sure, to keep me going." The Canadian star told fans she had been wanting to read a biography on Robin Williams "for a while" but that she'd be starting with Heart of Texas, "a very popular book series."

In a new video on Monday, Twain wrote that she was "excited" to be able to finally talk about the project. "As soon as I was pitched this idea, I fell in love with it," she said. "I'm so excited about it and I can't wait to share it with you."