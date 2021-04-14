Kane Brown Wins ACM Video of the Year for 'Worldwide Beautiful'

✖

Kane Brown is already a winner heading into Sunday's ACM Awards, with the country star receiving the news on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, April 14 that he has been awarded Video of the Year for his recent release "Worldwide Beautiful." After the news was announced, Brown smiled and pumped his fists before putting them together in thanks.

"I wrote this song with three of my buddies out of Nashville," he shared of the song. "We were just like 'You know, it would be a great day when everybody could just see the beautiful in the world… we’re all a little different, but we’re all just different types of beautiful.' So we just wrote a song about it. When everything started coming out in the media, we felt like it was time to release it. Our fans were asking for it. I couldn’t ask for it to come out any better than it did."

JUST REVEALED: Country music star @KaneBrown just won "Video of the Year" for #WorldwideBeautiful ahead of the @ACMAwards, becoming the first Black solo winner in that category. pic.twitter.com/bPBCx9q6Fn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 14, 2021

"Worldwide Beautiful" encourages listeners to love one another, and Brown wrote the song with Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd and Jordan Schmidt. The music video stars a group of children coming together to make a better world and features Brown's 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, in her music video debut.

Brown's first-ever ACM Awards win makes him the first Black solo winner in the Video of the Year category, and should he win the trophy for Album of the Year, where he's nominated for his 2020 EP Mixtape Vol. 1, he would become the first Black country artist to win in that category. "I'm not gonna put any pressure on me, but if it happens then, I don't know, I'll probably be speechless," he told Entertainment Tonight of a potential Album of the Year win. "I think it's a beautiful thing, I feel like... the doors are slowly opening and more Black artists should be welcomed into the country music scene. It feels good to be a part of that history that's happening. I can't wait to see it, you know five to seven years from now, and see if we got some more."

The 27-year-old is the third early ACM Award winner announced this year — last week, show co-host Keith Urban surprised Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett with the awards for New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively.