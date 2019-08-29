2019 CMA Awards: Maren Morris Calls Being Most Nominated Artist ‘Unexpected’

Maren Morris is nominated for six CMA Awards, making her the most-nominated artist heading into the 2019 CMA Awards. Morris is nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year (all for “GIRL“), as well Album of the Year for the GIRL record, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for “All My Favorite People,” with Brothers Osborne.

really unexpected to wake up to but DAMN. thank you, @CountryMusic and my peers for the nominations this year.✨ pic.twitter.com/7iWChgsb6c — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 28, 2019

“Really unexpected to wake up to but DAMN. thank you, @CountryMusic and my peers for the nominations this year,” Morris tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris’ husband, Ryan Hurd, also praised his wife for her half a dozen CMA Awards nods.

Massive day for my better half. Never gets old. She worked for 3 years on this album and it’s amazing to see her get recognized. Congrats on the billion nominations, girl. @MarenMorris #girl — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 28, 2019

“Massive day for my better half,” Hurd boasted. “Never gets old. She worked for 3 years on this album and it’s amazing to see her get recognized. Congrats on the billion nominations, girl. @MarenMorris #girl”

Morris released her sophomore GIRL album earlier this year, which became a No. 1 record and included the chart-topping title track as well. Morris is one of very few women who managed to get her music played on radio, but she won’t rest until more female artists find themselves in the same fortunate position that she has found herself in.

“At some point we have to just stop talking about it. I try to prove through action,” Morris told Harper’s Bazaar. “Like, ‘Okay, if you’re not going to play these girls, then I’m gonna bring them out on the road with me.’ Cassadee Pope‘s been out. RaeLynn‘s out on the road with us now. I’ve got Kassi Ashton coming out, Hailey Whitters, a lot of up and comers that deserve to be on stage. We have a female tour manager, female bass player, female manager.”

Morris will trade her headlining status for being an opening act this fall, when she joins Miranda Lambert on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Find all of Morris’ dates on her website.

The Texas native, who has been nominated 12 times, won once, for New Artist of the Year in 2016. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Taylor Hill