2019 CMA Awards: Willie Nelson to Perform With Kacey Musgraves, Plus More Performers Announced

More performers have just been announced for the 2019 CMA Awards, including Willie Nelson, who will perform with Kacey Musgraves! The two will sing together on stage, marking the 86-year-old’s first time on the CMA Awards stage since 2012. Other collaborations include Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum with Halsey.

Brooks & Dunn will sing “Hard Workin’ Man” with Brothers Osborne. Their version appears on Brooks & Dunn’s recent Reboot record. Brooks and Shelton will sing “Dive Bar,” nominated for a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year, while Lady A will perform what is being billed as a “genre-defying mashup” with Halsey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lady Antebellum spoke out about the newly-announced duet on social media, expressing their eagerness at performing with the pop star.

We’re such big fans of @halsey and we can’t wait to share the stage with her at the #CMAawards this year!! @countrymusic pic.twitter.com/gXh6wULpIb — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) October 29, 2019

“We’re such big fans of [Halsey] and we can’t wait to share the stage with her at the [CMA Awards] this year!!” the trio posted.

Shelton also spoke out about the chance to perform with his own musical hero during the live show.

The #CMAawards is known for unforgettable performances & collaborations. Watch @CountryMusic’s Biggest Night Wed, Nov. 13 on @ABC as I perform “Dive Bar” with my buddy @GarthBrooks, plus I’ll be singing “God’s Country” too! pic.twitter.com/VRYQ0Teq7f — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 29, 2019

“The [CMA Awards] is is known for unforgettable performances & collaborations. Watch [country music’s] Biggest Night Wed, Nov. 13 on [ABC] as I perform “Dive Bar” with my buddy [Garth Brooks],” Shelton said, adding that he would also be singing his own nominated song, “God’s Country,” as well.

Other recently-announced performers for the televised show include Kelsea Ballerini, who will sing her new song, “homecoming queen?” Dan + Shay will perform their CMA Award-nominated song, “Speechless.” Old Dominion will sing their current single, “One Man Band,” and Thomas Rhett will sing his current single, “Remember You Young.”

Previously announced performers include Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire,

Maren Morris, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, Pink with Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Underwood, who is hosting the show, will also perform her new single, “Drinking Alone.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gary Miller