2019 CMA Awards: Lady Antebellum Hint About Future Projects After Vocal Group of the Year Nod

Lady Antebellum received one CMA Awards nomination, for Vocal Group of the Year. The trio, made up of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley, celebrated the industry accolade while hinting about what is coming for them in the future.

“What a way to start the day!!” Lady A gushed on social media. “Appreciate the love here @CMA! [heart emoji]. Really excited about what we’ve accomplished together as a band so far and can’t wait to share what else we’ve been working on. #CMAawards.”

Lady Antebellum’s current single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” is from their next album. Although they have yet to announce a title or release date for their upcoming record, they do reveal that the threesome did a lot of work on their relationship as a band ahead of starting to work on the project.

“We really did have, there for a little moment, a tough time,” Kelley admitted. “We’ve got all these kids, all this responsibility, we’re all going through these changes and kind of having that moment of like, ‘Gosh man, have we accomplished everything we’re gonna accomplish?’ The three of us did some healing and got together, and got so close. We feel like we’ve finally been writing again from a really honest place.”

The new album will mark their first on Big Machine Records, giving Lady Antebellum a way to evolve while still remaining true to who they are.

“We’re bringing 10-plus more years of life into that process, so it’s familiar,” Scott explained. “It feels very familiar and cozy. I know that’s a funny word, but it does. It feels so comfortable, but it’s also fresh because we’re in the middle of talking about what it’s like to be parents of toddlers and my little girl starting Kindergarten.

“And, you know, we have babies that are keeping us up at night,” she added, “and so all those things that are working their way into the music as well.”

Lady Antebellum has a total of 23 CMA Awards nominations, including 12 for Vocal Group of the Year. They won the title a total of three times, taking home the trophy for three consecutive years, from 2009 to 2011. This year, Lady Antebellum shares the category with Midland, Old Dominion, Little Big Town and the Zac Brown Band.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

