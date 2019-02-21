2019 ACM Awards: Jake Owen Surprised by Single of the Year Nomination

Jake Owen woke up yesterday to some good news! The singer was surprised to hear that his latest single, “Down to the Honky Tonk,” was nominated for Single of the Year.

“Holy guacamole [avocado emoji] … I just woke up with my little girl laying on my shoulder to find out about this!” Owen exclaimed. “Life can’t get much better. Thanks so much to my team and fans out there! Wow. I’m seriously so excited!”

On Twitter, Owen also took time to thank those who made the single so successful.

Also,… I must say… COUNTRY RADIO!!!!!! Thank YOU!!!! For so many years you all have supported me and the only way to be nominated for “Single of the Year” is to have one being played like crazy on the radio! I am forever grateful for your support — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 20, 2019

“Down to the Honky Tonk” follows Owen’s successful “I Was Jack (You Were Diane” single, which became a No. 1 hit. But while Owen has already released five studio albums, he admits that he might be done with full-length projects, at least for now.

“I’m all for albums; I love albums,” Owen told All Access. “I think people that truly understand a great album and make a great album are very admirable, but I also feel like right now it’s a world where people are picking what they want, and if you can give them individual, quality tunes, why not? It’s no different than giving them individually on an album. People don’t have the time and focus these days to hone in on something for an hour, so I’m hitting people three minutes at a time.”

2019 is shaping up to be a big year for Owen. The Florida native, who shares custody of six-year-old daughter, Pearl, with his ex-wife, Lacey, is expecting a daughter with his girlfriend, Erica.

Reba McEntire will return as host of the 2019 ACM Awards. The ceremony will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter