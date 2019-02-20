2019 ACM Awards: Dierks Bentley Reveals Which of the Four Nods Means the Most to Him

Dierks Bentley received four ACM Awards nominations, including for Album of the Year, for his latest, The Mountain, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for “Burning Man” with Brothers Osborne, and Male Artist of the Year.

“The album, to me is the biggest nomination ever,” Bentley shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “That’s one of the tangible results you get to see of spending time in the making of the year and a half in the making of that stuff.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bentley’s first ACM Awards nomination was in 2003, for Top New Artist. Since then, he’s been nominated 28 times, winning four coveted trophies. With more than 15 year as a nominee, the Arizona native has enjoyed the industry recognition throughout the many varying phases of his career.

“I think when you’re a new artist it’s so important,” Bentley conceded. “It’s like being on a first date. Every little thing matters so much. Did he open the car door for you?… I think as a new artist, it carries so much more weight, I would think.

“But now, it’s such a sweeter – there’s so much more gratitude now,” he continued. “I look at that list of artists, and there’s Luke Combs, who’s probably going to be a staple on there now. Thomas Rhett‘s probably going to be on there every year. There’s less space. There’s only five guys on there. To be one of those, I think I appreciate it now more than ever.”

Bentley just announced he will once again host the Seven Peaks Music Festival, held in Buena Vista, Colorado over Labor Day weekend. Although the singer-songwriter will wait a few more weeks before announcing the lineup, he does hint this year’s list of artists is every bit as good, if not better, than last year’s

“I’ve been waiting like six months to make this announcement,” Bentley announced, with his 90s cover band, Hot Country Knights, in the background. “I’m so excited to announce that Seven Peaks Festival is coming back to Colorado, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, Labor Day weekend, just like last year. We love this festival. It’s my favorite thing I get to do.

“I’m so excited that you guys are allowing us to do it again,” he added. “Thank you for all the support last year, and I can’t wait to see you guys again this year. A lot of bands, including these guys, Hot Country Knights.”

Reba McEntire returned to her ACM Awards hosting duties last year, after Bentley and Luke Bryan co-hosted the show for two years. The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Keith Griner