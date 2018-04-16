Awkward Situation Erupts When Miranda Lambert Accepts ACM Award in Front of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Miranda Lambert accepted the award for Song of the Year during the 53rd Annual ACM Awards on Sunday, but fans couldn’t help but point out the massive elephant in the room.

Lambert’s winning song, “Tin Man,” was famously about her divorce from husband Blake Shelton. And while the camera never cut to him, Shelton was in the front row alongside his girlfriend Gwen Stefani to watch Lambert receive the award.

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@mirandalambert is taking home the award for Song of the Year for ‘Tin Man.’ Congratulations! #ACMawards ✨ pic.twitter.com/MjNKinUEU2 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me!” Lambert told the crowd.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t help but laugh at the awkward situation.

It’s like Miranda Lambert took all of Blake Shelton’s talent when they got divorced. She’s still amazing and he’s trash now. — Zachary (@zac_kush) April 12, 2018

Really wanted to see Blake Shelton and Gwen’s face when Miranda Lambert won #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/Oq05WunDjG — Taylor (@TaylorCooley) April 16, 2018

Miranda Lambert: “Thank ya’ll for sharing my broken heart with me.”

Blake Shelton in the front row: pic.twitter.com/7HXqjhIWiE — mally malz (@mallybeez) April 16, 2018

Was hoping they’d show Blake Shelton’s reaction to Miranda Lambert winning for Tin Man. #awkward #ACMawards — Matt Sims (@MattSims3) April 16, 2018

Im just waiting on Miranda Lambert to flip Blake Shelton off. #ACMawards #songoftheyear — Bradley Combs (@Aloha_Palakalei) April 16, 2018

“Thanks for sharing my broken heart with me” *looks at Blake Shelton* – @mirandalambert #ACMAWARDS — 💕👑 (@woahderebecca__) April 16, 2018

Miranda Lambert standing up in front of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to accept the award for Song of the Year for Tin Man is everything!!!! #ACMawards — Rebecca Lester (@GlamBex) April 16, 2018

“Blake Shelton golf clap………,” one user tweeted.

“Someone cue Blake Shelton‘s reaction,” another demanded.

“It’s like Miranda Lambert took all of Blake Shelton’s talent when they got divorced. She’s still amazing and he’s trash now,” a user tweeted.

“Really wanted to see Blake Shelton and Gwen’s face when Miranda Lambert won,” another user wrote.

“Was hoping they’d show Blake Shelton’s reaction to Miranda Lambert winning for Tin Man,” one user tweeted.

“Im just waiting on Miranda Lambert to flip Blake Shelton off,” another wrote.

“Miranda Lambert standing up in front of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to accept the award for Song of the Year for Tin Man is everything!!!!” wrote another.

Lambert and Shelton first started dating in 2006, got engaged in 2010, married in 2011 and divorced in 2015.

The “Tin Man” singer is just over a week removed from news hitting the web of her splitting from boyfriend Anderson East.

While depressing, the break up was not entirely unexpected as she had hinted at it during a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee a month prior.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” Lambert said while speaking to the crowd between songs, according to Knox News.

“And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”