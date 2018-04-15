Luke Bryan Believes Carrie Underwood ‘Will Be as Beautiful as Ever’ at 2018 ACM Awards

Country megastar and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan is “looking forward” to reuniting with Carrie Underwood at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday night.

Ahead of Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards airing on CBS, marking a comeback for Underwood after suffering an injury last November, Bryan is showing nothing but support for his fellow country crooner.

Bryan explains he and Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher are good friends and sometimes fishing buddies.

“I’ve checked on her through Mike just saying, man, I mean, I know they’ve had a tough year with all that,” he said. “But, listen, Carrie Underwood’s going to be as beautiful as ever. I know it’s been a big story, but I think, I’m sure she’ll be relieved to finally move on from all that stuff too. [I’m] looking forward to seeing her be as amazing as she always is.”

Bryan, who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, was rehearsing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday ahead of his performance for his current single, “Most People Are Good.”

“I’ve been doing it on the road and it’s obviously been on radio, and watching the fans, it’s a really inspirational, meaningful song,” he said. “Certainly with everything that’s going on in our media these days where it seems like the negative bad people always get shuffled to the front. Well, this song certainly celebrates and reminds you that most people are good out there.“

Bryan believes the song is especially meaningful in wake of the current politics in the U.S. and the devastating Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas last October.

“This is our first kind of big get together as the country music community comes back to Vegas,” he said. “I felt like it’d be a great song for the fans and certainly the artists, and everybody out there that’s still and will forever be healing from the tragedies of the night at Route 91. It felt like the right moment to do this song.”

One of Bryan’s best friends, Jason Aldean was on stage the night of the Route 91 shooting when domestic terrorist, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the outdoor music festival from the window of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Paddock’s assault killed 58 people at the concert and injured more than 850 others, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.

Aldean is also set to perform on Sunday’s awards ceremony.