Fans React to Lady Antebellum’s ‘Heart Break’ at 2018 ACM Awards

Lady Antebellum dusted off their 2017 summer hit “Heart Break” for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, and their millions of fans at home loved the performance of the single.

The group was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year after the success of their seventh album Heart Break. It was their first since 2014 and also included the hit, “You Look Good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’ve got to kind of step away and get home and live some life to really be writing about it,” Scott told AZCentral.com about writing the new album. “It’s interesting. When you live on the road, that’s what’s normal to us the majority of the time, that’s our reality, but at the same time, the day-in day-out time at home with your family and friends, you sacrifice a lot of that.”

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood have won eight ACM Awards already, including Vocal Group of the Year in 2010 and 2011, and Top New Duo or Vocal Group in 2008. The trio also won the Jim Reeves International Award in 2013, Album of the Year for Need You Now and Song and Single Record of the Year for “Need You Now.”

The group has also been successful at the Grammys, winning seven awards from the Recording Academy. They won Best Country Album for Need You Now and Own The Night.

Here is how fans reacted to Lady A’s performance.

@HillaryScottLA you look amazing. Can’t even tell you had twins!!! — Michelle Alters (@malters36) April 16, 2018



Amazing performance — Janelle Suris (@JanelleSuris) April 16, 2018



From @ladyantebellum 10 years ago to now…. I still can’t believe that this group is still in my life from lookin’ for a good time to you look good and heartbreak…. this group still lives with me in my life and in my heart. I love you guys so much!!!! Happy 10th anniversary pic.twitter.com/0t5kLCJkiF — Tracy L (@TrAbellum) April 16, 2018

