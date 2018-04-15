Carrie Underwood Is All Smiles in ACM Awards Rehearsal Photo

Carrie Underwood is extremely pumped for Sunday night’s ACM Awards performance!

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday night to share an image of herself, facing the camera with a smile as she sports a floral printed dress and full-face makeup.

“Had a great rehearsal for the [ACM Awards]!” she wrote. “Can’t wait until tomorrow night!”

On Friday evening, Underwood shared another photo of herself ahead of her first performance since suffering a facial injury late last year, revealing how she was getting ready for her the premiere performance of her new single, “Cry Pretty.” In the shot, Underwood is shown singing behind a microphone as she sits on a stool.

In November, the 35-year-old former Idol winner suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. Underwood also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, Underwood has not shared a photo of her full face on social media after warning fans that she may look different after her fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

In her latest letter posted to her official website on Tuesday, Underwood provided an update telling fans that she is doing “pretty darn good these days.”

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there…and the [doctors] say that last 10 percent will come in time,” she wrote. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Underwood added how one of the silver linings in healing was the chance to spend time with husband, Mike Fisher and their son, Isaiah.

“I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation.’ Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down,” she said.

The 2018 ACM Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast live on CBS at that time with Reba McEntire serving as host.

In addition to Underwood, a long list of performers will appear on the show, including: Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and many more.