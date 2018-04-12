2018 ACM Awards Add All-Star Collaborations to Lineup

More star power continues to be added to the 2018 ACM Awards. A few all-star collaborations have been added to the lineup, promising one unforgettable night of music.

We now know that Toby Keith will perform with Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson will sing with Jon Pardi, and Kelly Clarkson will take the stage with the ACM Awards host, Reba McEntire. The new pairings join a previously-announced list of duets that includes Kane Brown with Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban with Julia Michaels.

Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Dan + Shay have also been announced as performers, joining a formerly-announced list that includes Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young.

Presenters include actor David Boreanaz, football player Drew Brees, Cam, actor Sam Elliot, Eve, actor Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, TV host Nancy O’Dell, actress Rebecca Romijn, actor Max Thieriot and Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn.

McEntire will return for the 15th time to host the ACM Awards, where she promises to both bring fun and humor, while also honoring the victims affected by the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

“That is a very critical and important thing to do,” McEntire tells Billboard. “We do pay tribute, we pay honor to those who were victims of that shooting and then we remind everybody that we are Americans and we do not let that shut us down. We will go on, we will have a great time that night and we’re going to have fun for them and remember them.”

“We’ve got to be strong,” adds McEntire. “Americans are strong. We’ve been through a lot of stuff where people have tried to tear us down and make us weaker, but we are not. We will gather up and huddle up. We will hug. We’ll remember, we’ll cry and we’ll move forward, but never will we ever forget what happened.”

Thankfully, by now the veteran host knows exactly what she needs to do to make sure the show runs smoothly.

“Look relaxed, if you are or not,” she insists. “Look like you’re having a good time. It will keep the audience relaxed and everybody in a great mood. Keep it flowing. The hardest work is making sure that everything is going to be set with our dialogue, costuming, make sure everything is ready to go before we ever walk out on stage. Be prepared, know your material and then get out there and have a wonderful time.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/officialalanjackson