Miranda Lambert Responds to Backlash After Posting Photo With 'Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert is setting the record straight about her run-in with Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Joe Exotic. After the country crooner shared posted a series of photos of herself with Exotic and other employees at the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, including Saff and Exotic's ex, John Finlay, Lambert offered more details about the meet-up, shutting down rumors that she had visited Wynnewood, Oklahoma roadside zoo.

"Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners. MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more room and they could be treated and adopted," Lambert explained on Twitter. "Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. Now I know it’s 'Joe Exotic.' I've never been to his zoo and I didn't even know he had tigers. OBVIOUSLY I'd never condone animals being treated badly."

Backlash sparked immediately after Lambert posted the images Monday morning. Being a well-known animal lover whose MuttNation Foundation works to "promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets," many felt that mingling with Exotic was hypocritical. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin as well as violating the Endangered Species Act and falsifying wildlife records. He has been accused by multiple people of animal abuse, and was found guilty of killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his park.

"Surprised that you would post this considering you love of animals???? Odd!" wrote one person in a tweet that was echoed by another, who said that they had "been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers..." Meanwhile, a third person criticized Lambert when tweeting, "Imagine thinking 'hey check this topical pic I took with that guy who is super famous right now, years ago back before all the bad shit came out' was an 'endorsement'."

Thankfully, many people have been receptive to Lambert's explanation, with many stating that she "shouldn't have to explain!" Somebody else pointed out that "of anyone has followed you, they know how much you love animals. Thank you for all you do!"

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently available for streaming on Netflix, with an eighth episode, an aftershow, having been added on Sunday. A Joe Exotic biopic executive produced by and starring Kate McKinnon as Baskin is currently in the works.