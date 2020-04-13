Carrie Underwood Shares Inspiring Workout Snaps for Some Monday Motivation

✖

Carrie Underwood is staying fit while at home, and she wants her fans to do the same! On Monday, April 13, the country star shared a new workout post on Instagram, sharing a pair of shots of herself from her morning sweat session. The first photo was a shot of the "Drinking Alone" singer in her home gym, smiling as she pointed at her tank top, which read, "You have to believe in yourself."

In the second photo, Underwood snapped a photo of herself in front of a mirror in the gym, covering her tank with a white knotted t-shirt which she paired with white and purple floral patterned leggings. She captioned the post with a purple heart and the hashtags, #BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation and#ChooseYou, tagging her activewear line, CALIA by Carrie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 13, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

The mom of two has been spending a lot of time in her home gym during the coronavirus pandemic, recently sharing a video working out with her husband, Mike Fisher. The sped-up clip showed the couple working out in their home gym to Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart," going through their matching workouts and ending with some stretching. "Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning...in hyper speed!!!" Underwood wrote. "Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever! #KickStartMyHeart @motleycrue #FindYourPath #StayThePath #Fit52."

Underwood recently launched a fitness app, Fit52, so fans can easily follow many of the exercises Underwood uses to maintain her own fit physique. The app is $8/month or $52/year and offers workout "paths" based on the user's fitness level, and many of the workouts last around 30 minutes. Underwood released the app in conjunction with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day," the American Idol winner shared as part of the book's official description. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."