Dolly Parton Fans Were Overwhelmed by Her Easter Living Room Concert

Dolly Parton kicked off Easter with a pleasant performance for fans directly from her living room. The country music legend has been a bright spot amid the darker periods of the coronavirus pandemic so far, dropping short clips, poems and songs on her social media pages to keep fans occupied during the disruption of their lives.

With many unable to go to Easter church services across the country due to the coronavirus efforts, Parton took the time to put on the performance and give people cooped up inside a chance to celebrate the holiday. The colorful, spiritual performance was a perfect surprise.

"Well, happy Easter everybody. Little different this year, huh?" Parton said sitting in her living room with a festive backdrop. "I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats, their fancy shoes, go to church, be with all you friends, and that's all wonderful. We all love doing that every year, and the kids all love getting out, hiding Easter eggs and all that with their friends. Well, this year, we're gonna stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn't mean we can't worship in the same way we should because we don't have to go to a building, to a church to worship God. The kingdom of heaven is within, so let's just do that this year. There will always be pretty dresses and hats and shoes."

She then went on to perform a special rendition of "He's Alive" for fans, a staple of the country legend's catalog. But the difference this time around is she was doing it without a choir, without the flair, and without the audience.

"Somebody said the other day Oh, we've had a rough week.' And just think about the rough week that Jesus had, and look how well that turned out for us. I'm going to sing about that," Parton said. "This is a song I've been singing for years. people love it. I usually do it with a choir. Obviously I don't have ample room for the choir this year, so when I get to the end part, if you wanna sing along with me, feel free. I'm gonna simplify it a little bit. It's a song from disciple Peter's point of view, the one that loved Jesus so good and denied him. Anyhow, I think you'll get a blessing out this, and I know I'm gonna get a blessing out of singing it."

While it was different, fans couldn't get enough and loved the performance. Scroll down to see some of the responses.