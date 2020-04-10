Dolly Parton Posts Humorous Poem to Raise Spirits Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Country music legend Dolly Parton is trying to keep people smiling even during the coronavirus pandemic with a hilarious new poem she released on Twitter Thursday. The hilarious video began with her yelling at someone offscreen to keep quiet before she recited her poem about how everyone is going stir crazy. Parton has been doing her part during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging others to stay at home and made a major donation to Vanderbilt University for research.

"Can you hold it down in there? I'm trying to do a video in the studio," Parton is heard yelling at the beginning of the clip. "What? My accountant's calling? Well, tell him to kiss my assets goodbye because they're dwindling to nothing." Parton was dressed all in black fr the video, and is seen sitting in front of a simple set of curtains.

"This too shall pass as all things will," Parton, 74, began, notes Billboard. "If the virus don't kill us, the staying home will. The kids are bored and restless. They scream and yell and squawk. And the teens and tweens, they're just plain mean. They bite your bleeping head off. And all those loving couples that were once so sweet and cozy? Now they fight like cats and dogs like Donald [Trump] and [Nancy] Pelosi."

A poem for all of you 😂 pic.twitter.com/HpuWLfE5Mf — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 9, 2020

"Lord, get us back to school and get us back to work and get us out of this God dang house before someone gets hurt!" Parton said at the very end. "And Lord, please find a vaccination in the form of a shot or a pill. Because if the virus don't kill us, the staying home will!"

Parton has been staying very busy during the pandemic, keeping fans' spirits high and encouraging everyone to take the coronavirus seriously. She is also helping parents get their children to bed with her Goodnight With Dolly video series, which she launched last week with her Imagination Library. The online series shows the living legend reading children's books. The first was The Little Engine That Could. Her video this week featured a reading of Coat of Many Colors. The videos were posted on the Imagination Library's website.

"The weekly read-aloud series features several of the Imagination Library's wonderful books including The Little Engine That Could," the library announced last week, reports Billboard. "Watty Piper's classic tale of a determined little engine has been an inspiration to generations … For many years the story has been a source of inspiration for Dolly and it is the welcome book that all newly registered children in the United States and Canada receive when they sign up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library."

Parton also revealed on April 1 she was making a big donation to Vanderbilt. "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," she tweeted. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

This week, Parton also took part in CMT's Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special, in which country musicians performed tributes to Kenny Rogers from home. During her segment, Parton paid tribute to her friend by performing "Sweet Music Man." Rogers died on March 20 at age 81 from natural causes.