Reba McEntire Reflects on 'Legacy' Left by John Prine

Reba McEntire is the latest country star to honor John Prine after the legendary songwriter died on Tuesday, April 7 due to complications from the coronavirus, sharing a social media post on Wednesday reflecting on Prine's artistry. McEntire posted a photo of the two at the Thistle Farms 20th Anniversary Fundraiser: Love Letters in 2017, McEntire speaking into a microphone as she stood next to Prine on stage.

"My thoughts and prayers are with John Prine's family," she wrote. "What a legacy he left behind. We had the opportunity to share the stage several years ago at the @thistlefarms Love Letters fundraiser at @theryman and I will always cherish that memory." The Love Letters fundraiser honored 20 years of Thistle Farms and along with McEntire, the event also featured Jason Isbell, John Prine, Amanda Shires, Shemekia Copeland, founder Becca Stevens and the women of Thistle Farms and honored Prine's wife, Fiona Whelan Prine.

In a post on Prine's official Instagram account on Wednesday, Whelan Prine encouraged fans not to send gifts or flowers in remembrance of her husband but to instead donate to several organizations including Thistle Farms. "We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren," the message began. "John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body."

"I sat with John - who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity," she continued. "My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time - and to so many other families across the world. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share." Along with thistlefarms.org, Whelan Prine encouraged fans to donate to roomintheinn.org and nashvillerescuemission.org.