Joe Diffie's Death Following Coronavirus Complications Leaves Carrie Underwood Heartbroken

The country music industry lost one of its own on Sunday when news of Joe Diffie's passing was announced. The country star who flourished in the '90s had recently announced he tested positive for COVID-19 before succumbing to the illness.

Diffie put out a statement on March 27 after he learned of his diagnosis. In it he wrote that he was receiving treatment while "under the care of medical professionals." He also asked for privacy during the time. In the wake of his tragic death, country stars and fans alike have begun paying tribute to the "Pickup Man" singer. Among those who reached out was Carrie Underwood. In her tweet, the "Southbound" singer mentioned that she had "absolutely no words" after learning of his fate.

Absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy he leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for his family and friends. 💔 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 29, 2020

Along with Underwood, Bobby Bones shared a picture of the two after they struck up a friendship over the years. The Nashville radio personality also added that he was a fan of his growing up.

"RIP to the great Joe Diffie," he began his tweet. "We became buds over the last couple of years. It's always great getting to know the people you were a fan of as a kid. That was absolutely the case w JD. Joe died of Coronavirus complications."

Granger Smith was another country star who quickly took to Twitter to express his sorrow over the singer's passing. "Here’s to you Pickup Man," he wrote. "You inspired an entire generation of country singers and accepted us all with kindness, gratitude and buckets of talent."

“Even though I’ve been doing this for a long time, it’s like I want to pinch myself still. It’s an awful neat deal to be able to live out your dream.” - Joe Diffie Joe, thank you for all of the music and light you've given us. Thank you for letting us be part of your dream. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QY0wzZAm08 — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 29, 2020

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native released a collection of his top hits as his final album, Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie, in November. The Grammy award winner was married four times and leaves behind five children. The 61-year-old finished up his career as a radio personality in his hometown.

