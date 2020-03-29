Joe Diffie, '90s Country Singer, Mourned by Fans on Social Media Following Death From Coronavirus Complications

The country music world is in mourning after the death of Joe Diffie on Sunday, only hours after his publicist confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus. Diffie, who recorded dozens of hit singles during the 1990s, was 61. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was famously name-checked in Jason Aldean's 2013 hit "1994."

On Friday, Diffie's representative told Fox News the singer tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. "My family and I are asking for privacy at this time," Diffie added in the statement. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic." On Sunday, Diffie's publicist confirmed his death to Rolling Stone.

Diffie was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and quickly developed an interest in playing music. However, it was not until 1990 that he began finding success with his major label debut, A Thousand Winding Roads, released in 1990. From then on, he released hit after hit, charting with songs like "Home," "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "Third Rock from the Sun," "Pickup Man," "Bigger Than The Beatles," "John Deere Green" and "Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die)." He went on to win a Grammy in 1998 for "Same Old Train," a collaboration with Marty Stuart.

The singer's final album was Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie, a collection featuring new recordings of 11 of his hit singles. The album was released in November. He also released the single "As Long As There's a Bar" in July 2019.