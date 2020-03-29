Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Fans Can't Get Over Their Camo 'Quarantine Photo Shoot'

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one of the country music world's favorite couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, is quarantining together. In one of their most recent posts, the two even posed together in matching outfits for their very first "quarantine photo shoot." Naturally, the photo caught the attention of the couple's many adoring fans, who had plenty to say about their photoshoot.

In the snap, which Shelton posted to his Twitter on Thursday, the couple appears to pose outside at the "God's Country" singer's Oklahoma ranch. The best part about the photo was their matching ensembles, as both Shelton and Stefani donned camo looks for their inaugural quarantine photo shoot. In his caption for the post, Shelton noted that it should have been the cover for their song, "Nobody But You," a duet from the couple. Given their epic, matching camo looks, Shelton wasn't wrong in saying so.

Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Seeing as though Shelton and Stefani were all about the "Nobody But You" vibes recently, it should come as no surprise to hear that fans were loving their matching camo moment.