John Rich to Perform Live Concert on Fox Nation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus, a number of artists have begun entertaining fans with concerts from the homes, and John Rich is the latest country star to join the growing trend. Rich will perform a live concert, A Night with John Rich Live! on Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation.

The hour-long show will see Rich perform several of his own hits and favorite songs from other artists, and he will also take requests from fans via social media. The concert will air live from Rich's Nashville home. For viewers who are not subscribed to Fox Nation, the network is removing its subscription paywall for the special, which will also be available on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Rich (@johnrichofficial) on Mar 26, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

"As America bands together during this tough time, I'm inviting you into my Nashville home for an exclusive concert," Rich said in a video on his Instagram Story. "Music to lift our spirits and remind us we're in this together." He also reposted Fox Nation's Story asking fans to submit requests for the show.

A number of other country artists have performed at-home concerts amid the pandemic including Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen and more, as well as dozens of musicians from other genres.

The virus quickly began spreading across the United States this month and has caused the cancellation and postponement of numerous concerts and festivals. Citizens are being encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and many states have ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and other venues, including Tennessee, where Rich's bar, Redneck Riviera, is located in downtown Nashville.

Speaking to the Tennessean, Rich vowed to continue paying his employees, though he did not share a specific number. He told the publication that in regards to employees who make the majority of their wages from tips that "we'll find that average over the last two or three months and that's what they're going to get paid."

"With no money coming in, obviously all the money moving around is going in one direction, and that's out," he said. "And you don't know how long that's going to be for. It could be for a few months, potentially. But I would urge, and I would even go so far as to challenge other business owners on Broadway in my entertainment bar/nightclub sector, to reach into your pocket and take care of your people."

"Are you going to tell 75 to 80 people, 'Sorry guys, good luck out there?'" he continued. "No. I actually know my bartenders and my servers and my sound guys and managers. I know those people, and it's just not going to happen."

Photo Credit: Getty / Johnny Louis