Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Correct Fans Who Think They’re ‘Vacationing’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jason Aldean, his wife, Brittany Aldean, and their kids are currently staying at their beach house, but they want their fans to know that it's not a vacation. On Friday, Brittany shared a post to her Instagram Story with a message to anyone who might think that the Aldeans aren't taking the coronavirus seriously, letting fans know that that isn't the case.

"I just want y'all to know that even though it seems like we are on a 'vacation' we are just in fact at our Florida house practicing #socialdistancing," Brittany wrote. "PLEASE know that we have heavy hearts because of the virus and think about the workers and those suffering every single day. Our pics are just here to bring a little happiness to your feed." Jason shared her post on his own Story and added, "What she said."

The "Got What I Got" singer also addressed the situation in the comments of his latest Instagram post, in which he joked about the wildlife at the beach in front of his family's home. "This is crazy. Even the birds are social distancing themselves from each other," he captioned the snap.

In the comments, one person wrote, "How come you get to go on the beach? They’re threatening to arrest us in SWFL even for just taking a walk on the beach at sunset."

"We own a house on the beach so we can only go in front of our house," Jason replied. "Same rules apply to us."

The couple is self-quarantining with their kids, 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy, and both Jason and Brittany have shared a few sweet photos of the siblings enjoying the sunshine. Earlier this week, Jason posted a snap of Navy sitting outside in a high chair eating a popsicle, her hair in two tiny pigtails as she happily yelled at something off-camera.

"In all this craziness, When ur babies are smiling everything is ok!" he wrote. "Everybody hang in there. We got better days ahead!"

Amid the coronavirus, Jason has been one of a number of artists forced to postpone shows. The Georgia native has postponed several dates on his We Back Tour, which will resume this summer.

