Thomas Rhett Delays Start of Center Point Road Tour Due to Coronavirus

Fans eager to see Thomas Rhett on the first part of his Center Point Road Tour are going to have to wait just a little bit longer. The Georgia native just announced he is postponing the first part of his tour, which includes Cole Swindell and HARDY as his opening acts, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey y’all, in effort to keep everyone safe and healthy during this time, we have proactively rescheduled our May and June dates on The Center Point Road Tour," Rhett announced on social media, along with a list of the rescheduled shows. "All tickets will be honored accordingly for the new dates above. I’m keeping you and your loved ones in my thoughts and prayers. Can’t wait to be back on the road with y’all soon. Visit ThomasRhett.com or The Home Team App for more details."

Rhett just dropped the video for his current single, "Beer Can't Fix," with Jon Pardi. The song is from his latest Center Point Road record.

"Shot the 'Beer Can't Fix' video a few weeks ago in Key West with my good buddy [Jon Pardi]. Rhett shared on social media. "We wanted to share with you all in the hopes that it makes you smile today."

Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, revealed the family has been self-isolating for more than two weeks, since both 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James both had the flu at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Day 16 quarantine mood," Akins posted along with a photo of Ada James playing dress-up. "Ours started before the nationwide quarantine because of the flu."

Rhett is nominated for five ACM Awards, including Album of the Year for Center Point Road, and the night's highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The show was originally scheduled for April 5, but has been postponed to Sept. 16, due to coronavirus. Rhett will perform for the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special instead.

Currently, Rhett's Center Point Road Tour is scheduled to kick off on July 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Photo Credit: Getty for CMT/Viacom