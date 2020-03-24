Carrie Underwood Praises Kelsea Ballerini's New Album, Reveals Favorite Track

Apparently Kelsea Ballerini has a friend –– and a fan –– in Carrie Underwood! Underwood, who is self-quarantining with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic, recently spoke out on social media, praising Ballerini's just-released album, Kelsea, and revealing which her favorite track is on the new record.

"Now’ s a good time to listen to some new music," Underwood posted. "Today, I listened to the new [Kelsea Ballerini] album. Early favorite is DEFINITELY #HoleInTheBottle ! Cheers!"

Underwood's comments earned praise from Ballerini, who clearly loved the response from her musical hero.

"Carrie!!!" Ballerini said, retweeting Underwood's post. "Thank you for listening, this makes me so happy. Cheers right back!!!"

Ballerini likely could have used a little encouragement, since her original plans for album release week were largely derailed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"So friends, my album still comes out Friday, which I am so excited about, more than I can even say," Ballerini said in a video shared on social media only days before Kelsea was released. "However, this week is going to look a lot different than we had planned for and hoped for and dreamed up. I really wanted there to be so many moments and opportunities for me, face to face, to play these songs for you for the first time, and hug as many of you as possible. But, what I care about more than that is everyone staying safe and staying healthy, so a lot of our plans have changed. The silver lining is, I feel and really believe that music can bring a lot of peace when things feel really unsettled, and it can make you feel calm when life feels chaotic.

"I love this album, and I hope that there is something on it that makes you feel those things," she continued. "I really promise that when everything that's happening right now passes and calms down, we will bring all of our plans back to life. It's just not in the timeline that we had pictured. But I love you guys, and I can't wait to hear what you think about this album. Please stay safe, and I'll be around on the social medias, so just holler. You have a friend. Album comes out Friday. Stay safe, guys."

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez