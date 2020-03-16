Jason Aldean Posts Hilarious Response to Lack of Toilet Paper Due to Coronavirus

He may have had to postpone several tour dates due to coronavirus, but Jason Aldean still has his sense of humor. The Georgia native posted a hilarious response to the lack of toilet paper currently in stores across the country on social media, prompting several followers –– including his 17-year-old daughter Keeley –– to respond.

"This is what it’s come to at my house since y’all bought up all the toilet paper," Aldean wrote, showing a CVS receipt where a roll of toilet paper belonged.

Aldean's oldest daughter responded with, appropriately, "DAD," while Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley wrote, "I’m cutting up old T-shirt’s I can’t fit in anymore as we speak."

Aldean joins a long list of artists who have been forced to postpone shows, including Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, the Zac Brown Band and more.

"I am sitting on my bus in Madison, Wisconsin. We had a show here in a few hours, were supposed to have a show, but I just found out that we are having to postpone the show. This is the last weekend of the tour, and obviously not the way I wanted it to end for us or for you guys. We were looking forward to kind of going out on a high note.

"But obviously with all the stuff going on, the virus and all the stuff that's kind of crazy, the city and state officials are basically making it mandatory to shut everything down," he continued. "It's not something that we wanted, not our call, something that was completely out of our hands. We're really sorry for anybody who was inconvenienced by this deal, but we are trying to reschedule."

Aldean went on to say that he believed the shows were rescheduled for August 7, 8 and 9.

"Everybody stay safe out there," he concluded. "Wash your hands and we'll see you soon."

The summer leg of Aldean's tour, with Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny serving as his opening acts is still scheduled to begin in July. Updates to Aldean's schedule can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt