Carrie Underwood Shares 'Coronageddon' Baking Photos With Son Jacob Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Carrie Underwood is doing her part to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, staying inside with her family and participating in some quarantine-friendly activities, including baking.

Over the weekend, the singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story of her culinary journey, which she completed with a little help from her younger son, 1-year-old Jacob. According to her posts, Underwood opted for both a healthier option and some full-on comfort food during her baking session, because there are some times when it's just necessary.