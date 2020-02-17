Maren Morris Celebrates 'The Bones' Staying at the Top of the Charts for 2 Weeks

With "The Bones" staying at No. 1 for a second week, Maren Morris has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Although the song is Morris' third trip to the top of the charts as a solo artist, it's the first time she has held onto the No. 1 spot for a second week. It also marks the first time since 2012 that a female artist has held onto the No. 1 spot for more than one week, and perhaps no one is more stunned than Morris.

"2 weeks at number 1," Morris posted on Instagram. "If I can be honest, I really thought the only way this could ever happen was if I was the feature artist on a guy’s song. Sitting here seeing my name at the top of a chart at all is rare, but to break this 8 year streak just feels so unbelievable. Thank you."

"Yes!!!!! This makes me so happy!!! Congrats Maren!" posted Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild.

"I’m that this sets an example for other women artists," said actress and singer Rita Wilson

"You DESERVE it all!!! That’s so freakin Awesome!! Congrats Maren!" said celebrity trainer Erin Oprea.

After Morris' first week at No. 1 with "The Bones," the mother-to-be vowed to hold off celebrating until after her son arrived.

"The bones are good," Morris shared on social media. "Thank you so much for my third number 1 song. And I will be having the party for it after I have this baby so I can drink all the margarita."

Morris hasn't given an exact due date for her baby, which is the first for her and Ryan Hurd, although she has said her performance at the Houston Rodeo on March 7 is within a few weeks of her due date.

"It's a couple weeks before my due date," Morris said on the Ty Bentli Show (via Nash Country Daily). "I'm nervous, but I've talked to my doctor about it, and I'm going to fly in and out the same day, and just keep it super chill. My set is at like 6 p.m., and it’s not too long of a flight, so I could be back in Nashville by 9:00, hopefully. It’s a pretty crazy concept."

