Maren Morris Announces Headlining 'RSVP: The Tour' With Ryan Hurd Serving as an Opening Act

She might have an infant in tow, but Maren Morris is hitting the road! The singer just announced she will embark on her headlining RSVP: The Tour, kicking off on June 5 in Boston, Massachusetts. Morris' own husband, Ryan Hurd, will serve as the opening act on select dates, as will James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

Morris announced the tour on social media, hinting that she would take the show overseas next year.

"RSVP: THE TOUR," Morris posted. "Tix + VIP on sale next Friday. Get access to the presale by signing up for my fan club at my bio link. My Europe/UK/AUS/NZ babes, we are coming in 2021. So come on, don’t be late..."

Hurd also spoke out about the tour on social media, acknowledging he was eager to hit the road with his wife and son.

Morris previously said that she would raise her child on the road, after speaking to several parents who have paved the way for her, including Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild.

"It's a real life! They don't know any different," Morris told Taste of Country. "I think that's why, at this point in my career, it felt really possible ... I can do this without feeling like the new kid on the block."

See a complete list of tour dates below. Find updates at MarenMorris.com.

RSVP: The Tour Dates:

June 5-Boston, MA-Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7-New York, NY-Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10-Calgary, AB-The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24-Boca Raton, FL-Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25-Jacksonville, FL-Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡

July 30-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

August 7-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

August 8-Indianapolis, IN-Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

August 21-Atlanta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

August 22-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

August 22-23-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 27-Detroit, MI-Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

August 28-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena*

September 4-6-Aspen, CO-Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 7-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 10-Abbotsford, BC-Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

September 11-Portland, OR-Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

September 17-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

September 18-Charlottesville, VA-Sprint Pavilion†‡

September 19-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

September 25-Montréal, QC-Corona Theatre‡

October 1-Tuscaloosa, AL-Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

October 9-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP†‡

October 15-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

October 17-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre†

*with Ryan Hurd

†with James Arthur

‡with Caitlyn Smith

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur